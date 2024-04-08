Phillips Financial Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $54.18 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

