Phillips Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 201,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 537,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 192,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $36.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $36.62.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.