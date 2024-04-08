Phillips Financial Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 29.9% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 93.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Sempra by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $70.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $79.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.77%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

