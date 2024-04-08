Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Sara Akbar Buys 18,955 Shares

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) insider Sara Akbar bought 18,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £4,928.30 ($6,186.67).

Petrofac stock opened at GBX 24.90 ($0.31) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.99 million, a PE ratio of -31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.82. Petrofac Limited has a one year low of GBX 14.59 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 87.50 ($1.10). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

