Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Sara Akbar Buys 18,955 Shares

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) insider Sara Akbar bought 18,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £4,928.30 ($6,186.67).
Petrofac Stock Performance
Petrofac stock opened at GBX 24.90 ($0.31) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.99 million, a PE ratio of -31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.82. Petrofac Limited has a one year low of GBX 14.59 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 87.50 ($1.10). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.88.
