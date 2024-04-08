Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.35

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.35 and last traded at C$8.21, with a volume of 120581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.48.

Perpetua Resources Trading Up 31.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$539.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.59.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

