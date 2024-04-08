Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of PESI stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $168.82 million, a P/E ratio of 411.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

