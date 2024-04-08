Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Down to $21.11

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.11, but opened at $13.09. Perion Network shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 3,267,365 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Get Perion Network alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PERI

Perion Network Trading Down 36.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $615.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Perion Network by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 841,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after acquiring an additional 69,342 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.