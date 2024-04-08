Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PERI

Perion Network Stock Down 38.5 %

Shares of Perion Network stock traded down $8.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.98. 6,713,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,802. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Perion Network will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,319,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,468,000 after purchasing an additional 346,610 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Perion Network by 14.2% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,651,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,199,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Perion Network by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,299,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,971,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 73,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,540,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,958,000 after acquiring an additional 215,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.