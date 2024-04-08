Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Lowered to $18.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.28% from the stock’s previous close.

PERI has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Perion Network Stock Down 41.3 %

Shares of PERI stock traded down $8.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,662,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,291. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $572.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.24. Perion Network has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 841,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after acquiring an additional 69,342 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

