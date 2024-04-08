Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Perennial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 2.5% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,249. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.71. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

