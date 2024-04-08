Perennial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.82. 169,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,746. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.85 and its 200 day moving average is $156.43.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

