Perennial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Perennial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,319,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $173.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.25. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.13.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

