Perennial Advisors LLC Invests $332,000 in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FELG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.48. 181,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,473. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.79.

