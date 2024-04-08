Perennial Advisors LLC Invests $1.73 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4819 dividend. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

