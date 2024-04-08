Perennial Advisors LLC Has $8.07 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.0% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 54,627 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 90,596 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.30. 2,377,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,140. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

