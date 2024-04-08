Perennial Advisors LLC Has $5.45 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up about 1.3% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Xylem Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $128.22. 317,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,687. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $130.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

