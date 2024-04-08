Perennial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perennial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $83.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,363,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,868. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.91.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

