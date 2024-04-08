Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 560,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

BKLN traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $21.14. 14,165,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,307,936. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

