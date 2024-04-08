Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 530 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.5% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $294.00. 428,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,336. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $296.50.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.08.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

