Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lessened its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.61. 78,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.41.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

