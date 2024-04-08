Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $147.71 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002624 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 147,734,649 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.