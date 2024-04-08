Paragon 28’s (FNA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $10.39 on Friday. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.71 million, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon 28

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Albert Dacosta purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares in the company, valued at $48,692,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Paragon 28 by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.