Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,833,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,547 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,361,000 after purchasing an additional 176,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 41.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,564,000 after buying an additional 3,107,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,166,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,246,000 after buying an additional 197,948 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAAS opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

