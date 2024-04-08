Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) is Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 962,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,534 shares during the quarter. Palomar accounts for 4.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $53,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.04. The stock had a trading volume of 55,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,465. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $62.36.

Insider Activity at Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 70,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 70,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.30 per share, with a total value of $111,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $111,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

