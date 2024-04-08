Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Holdings Lowered by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 10.2% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $38,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,288,000 after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after acquiring an additional 399,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,873 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,752 shares. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

