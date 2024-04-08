PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Up 0.3%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.70 and last traded at $122.57. Approximately 329,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,278,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $1,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.