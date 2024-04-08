Ozey K. Horton, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,413. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.35. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

See Also

