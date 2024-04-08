Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Increases Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.574 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.55.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance
OVCHY traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.51. 2,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,181. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
