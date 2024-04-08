Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on OR. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR opened at C$22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11. The company has a market cap of C$4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$15.42 and a 52-week high of C$24.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.89.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$65.16 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5551988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total transaction of C$432,864.04. In other news, Director David Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total transaction of C$432,864.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,184 shares of company stock worth $1,158,088. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

