ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 39,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 17,398 shares.The stock last traded at $107.71 and had previously closed at $105.50.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ORIX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in ORIX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

