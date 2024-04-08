ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Down 2.6%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.69. 33,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 550,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.04.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). As a group, research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.