OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Evercore ISI

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of OSUR opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.15. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.13 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 164.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,408,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,116 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,197 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 161.0% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,066,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 527,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 118.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 935,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 506,312 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

