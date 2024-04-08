Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.12. 621,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,823,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.99. The firm has a market cap of $341.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

