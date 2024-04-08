Oracle Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the enterprise software provider on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Oracle has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oracle to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $124.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.99. The stock has a market cap of $343.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.