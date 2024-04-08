Oppenheimer Boosts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $276.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $276.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $240.90 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.22 and a beta of 3.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $3,372,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $3,372,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $193,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 234,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,304,014.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 742,995 shares of company stock valued at $116,023,946. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 118,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,925 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

