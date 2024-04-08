Onsemi’s (ON) “Positive” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s current price.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

ON traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $68.79. 1,670,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,351,994. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average is $78.05. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Onsemi by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

