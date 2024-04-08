On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,009 shares during the period. ON comprises approximately 3.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of ON worth $38,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ON by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 982.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 926,847 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

ON Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,585. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 120.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. ON had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.85%. On average, research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.