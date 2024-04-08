Olstein Capital Management L.P. Takes $3.66 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Vontier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,477,000 after buying an additional 264,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,229,000 after buying an additional 2,767,188 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vontier by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Vontier Stock Performance

Vontier stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. Vontier’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

