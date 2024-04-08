Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 75,000 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after purchasing an additional 917,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,682,000 after purchasing an additional 290,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,204 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,213,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,811,000 after purchasing an additional 227,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

