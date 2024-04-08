Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,163 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises approximately 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $199.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.50 and a 200-day moving average of $166.72. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $200.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

