Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 10,000 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Gates Industrial worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,810,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gates Industrial by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,793 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $16,011,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 12,858.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,761 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gates Industrial news, Director Neil P. Simpkins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $17.39 on Monday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

