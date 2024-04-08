Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $9,048,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,195,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $302.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $304.20.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

