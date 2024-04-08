Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $6.39 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 474.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $268.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

