Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of First Hawaiian worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.01.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHB. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

