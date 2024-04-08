Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $12.81 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies comprises about 2.2% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $12,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $35.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -959.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ST. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

