Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 532,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91,054 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises approximately 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,731 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

Several research firms have commented on IVZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

