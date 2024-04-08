Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 28,924 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 28,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £30,659.44 ($38,487.87).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 40,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £44,400 ($55,736.88).

On Friday, January 26th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 4,500 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £5,040 ($6,326.89).

On Friday, January 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 38,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £41,420 ($51,995.98).

K3 Business Technology Group stock opened at GBX 99 ($1.24) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £44.28 million, a PE ratio of -1,980.00 and a beta of 0.83. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 96 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.88 ($1.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.68.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

