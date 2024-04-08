Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised Olaplex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.59.

Olaplex Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $1.64 on Friday. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $111.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Olaplex by 2,108.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Olaplex by 2,463.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

