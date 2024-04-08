OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.40.

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its stake in OGE Energy by 46.5% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 62,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

