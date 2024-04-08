Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $1.83

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $2.01. Ocugen shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 13,635,983 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Ocugen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OCGN

Ocugen Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a market cap of $489.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ocugen by 8.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.